Chronicles of Breath Webtoon Fundraiser (Arc One)

Hello everyone!





I am just a guy who decided to write a faith-based webtoon after being tired of watching the culture drift further and further from God and from the message of the Bible. While I was praying about it I felt like God was asking me what I was willing to do about so here we are. I started writing a story about two bothers and several hundred dollars and six (so far) arcs (comprised of 8-13 chapters each) later I am in need of your help. I've already hired an artist and he charges about $100 dollars a page. Each page contains about 3-4 images. In order to complete the first Arc it will like be about $15,000 or 150 pages. For full transparency I have included all of Arc One below so you can see what you are funding. Thank you for whatever you give and may God bless us all as we follow his calling.





ARC ONE: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AgCm9leTlcGilNN4_xxvMFkj_xVzmsqoDZbgeGl6qJo/edit?usp=sharing