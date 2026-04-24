Chronic Lyme Treatment

Dear family, friends, and kind supporters,





I am reaching out to ask for your help in my ongoing battle with chronic Lyme disease. For a long time, I have been dealing with exhausting, complex symptoms that have deeply impacted my daily life. Traditional treatments have not provided the relief I need, which has led me to an advanced, highly personalized medical treatment called Q-REstrain (Supportive Oligonucleotide Therapy).





Q-REstrain is a precision intravenous therapy that uses custom-matched genetic fragments to block specific pathogens from multiplying inside my body. Based on recent medical workups, my medical team has identified two specific target strains that require immediate treatment. Additionally, specialized testing for two other strains is needed to fully map out my recovery plan.





Because Q-REstrain is an integrative, specialized care option, it is entirely out-of-pocket and not covered by medical insurance. To move forward with the lab creation and essential medical testing, I need your support.





How Your Donation Helps:

- Q-REstrain Infusions: Creating personalized molecular formulas to target active strains.

- Advanced Lab Diagnostics: Screening and PCR verification for additional strains.

- Clinical Care: Infusion appointments, nurse monitoring, and necessary pre-medications.





Every dollar raised goes directly toward my medical bills and gives me a real chance at reclaiming my health and life. If you are unable to donate, sharing this link with your network would mean the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love, prayers, and support.