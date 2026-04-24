Chronic disease and in debt

Hello, they call me rose , I live in New York city. and I was a college student 13 years ago, studying business. I am here because i was diagnosed with a chonic disease. And i have a tuff time paying off my debt and basic needs. When I graduated college. I was hospitalized more then 9 times and have to be on medication. I can't land a job because my disorder is too strong I would have seizures and be hospitalized. And now I'm in 24,000$ in debt ,also i have a tuff time paying for transportation, food, clothing , etc. I tried to apply for disability but was denied 4 times with in the last 6 years. So If you can help me pay for basic needs that would be awsome. Anything can help.





God bless you





Love : Rose~