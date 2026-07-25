Support Chris' Mission in Korea

Hi friends!



In 2025, God transitioned me from the U.S. to Korea to pursue full-time Christian content creation, business, and missions. Since then, I’ve been building a life and ministry centered on encouraging people to love God and love others—both online and in real life.



This page exists for those who feel led to partner with me in that mission.



Your monthly support helps sustain:

My living needs while based in Korea

Ongoing education and personal growth

A small team (editors, assistants, support)

Business and creative infrastructure and investments

Legal and administrative costs

The ability to give back and support others

My goal is to raise $7,777 per month to create a stable foundation for this work.







Being in Korea has opened unique opportunities across Asia and beyond—allowing me to grow culturally, spiritually, and creatively while building content and businesses that glorify God and reach people worldwide.







Your partnership allows me to:

Stay focused on creating Christ-centered content

Build sustainably with a dedicated team

Invest in growth that multiplies impact

Ultimately bless and support others

If you feel led, thank you for praying, giving, and walking with me in this season. Every dollar is stewarded with care and purpose.