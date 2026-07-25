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Recovery Fund for Chapter President Chris Wamsley

Monthly Goal$500 USD
Total Raised$514 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCharles Leadon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Leadon Family Foundation

Recovery Fund for Chapter President Chris Wamsley

Remembering Chapter President and Immediate Previous Faithful Navigator Chris Wamsley: A Beacon of Hope for the Knights of Colombus! 

Join me in donating to a recovery emergency fund for the Knights of Colombus Chapter President and Immediately Previous Faithful Navigator of Balboa Assembly Chris Wamsley, a local Champion of the Knights of Colombus who was recently injured severely in a roll-over car accident while driving and currently in recovery in a Hospital in San Diego. 

Little did we know that Chris is now in need of our generosity after being generous to our community for many years, so deeply—and under such difficult circumstances. It's hard to believe it’s been awhile since the accident, yet every step forward feels like an eternity in itself.

Chris is one of those rare souls who lights up a room with his presence and leaves a smile on your face with his kindness without even trying. His enthusiasm for community service was heroic—always ready with a story or joke that could turn any frown upside down. But life can be cruel, and just three months ago, Chris’s world turned upside down in one terrifying moment.

The news of the accident was like a punch to the gut. It felt unreal, almost as if it happened to someone else—not our Chris, not the one who brought so much joy and light into every gathering! But amidst the concern everyone felt, there remained an undeniable truth: Chris now needs our generosity, and we at the Knights of Colombus are ready to rally behind him.

His injuries weren’t just physical; they are a test for all of us too—a chance for our community to come together in times when strength is demanded most. As the Chapter President of the San Diego Knights of Columbus, Chris has always been there for others, so now it is time for us to be there for him.

This campaign isn’t just about raising funds for Chris and any Knight ever in a similar circumstance whenever needed; it’s about showing that even during our darkest days, we have each other's backs and can turn pain into purpose. Every donation counts—be it big or small—because they all add up in a heartbeat to help Chris regain his strength day by day.

Imagine the smile on Chris’s face as he recovers, as our Knights of Colombus community comes together once again, proving that even after adversity strikes, love and support are always within reach. Let's show him what true resilience looks like—with arms wide open, hearts full of warmth, and spirits eager to rise above any challenge!

If you feel a connection or if Chris’s story has touched your heart as it did mine, I invite you to join us on this journey. Your contribution today will bring hope tomorrow because at the end of the day, we are more than just individuals; here at the Knights of Colombus, we are a community that stands together—for each other! 

To donate or learn more about Chris, the Knights of Colombus, and how your support can make a difference in his recovery process, please follow this campaign. Together, let’s turn heartbreak into healing one step at a time.

Fundraising Disclaimer: All funds received from this campaign, hosted by the Leadon Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) California Public Benefit Non-Profit Corporation, will be held by the Leadon Family Foundation Trust, a California Charitable Trust, registered as a Charity with the California Attorney General, for the benefit of Christopher Wamsley AND/OR any member of the Knights of Colombus in need of medical financial assistance whenever needed. The Leadon Family Foundation will make disbursements from the Leadon Family Foundation Trust, as needed to financially provide for the necessary medical needs of Christopher Wamsley AND/OR any other member of the Knights of Colombus in similar need of medical financial assistance, in the specific amount needed at any given time. 

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