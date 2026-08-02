GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Christy & Hudson Build a Playground in the DR

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristy Lindsey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christy Lindsey

Christy & Hudson Build a Playground in the DR

If you had asked me a year ago when I'd finally go on a missions trip, I probably would've said, "Someday...you know...after the kids are grown, college is paid for, and someone invents a laundry basket that folds clothes by itself." So...basically never. 😂 Turns out our amazing God has other plans!!


Earlier this year during service (at our chuch Coast Hills), they shared an opportunity for families to serve together in the Dominican Republic by building a playground for a local community. As we're sitting there, Hudson turns to me and says, "Mom...that would be cool." Cue my heart doing a BIG backflip!


Just like that, my "maybe someday" turned into a "wait...are we actually doing this?" We signed up, prayed that enough people would join the team, and before long we got the green light. And because God has a pretty great sense of timing...


Hudson's football coach has been incredibly supportive of this trip. Even crazier? The week we're leaving happens to be his team's bye week. Seriously...what are the odds? And our church has been amazing. They're letting us leave about 12 hours later than the rest of the team so Hudson can still play in his football game before we head straight to the airport for a red-eye flight. I don't know about you, but I love noticing those little details where you just think, "Yep...God was already working this out."


We'll spend the week in Santo Domingo serving alongside our team, helping build a playground, but I know this trip is about so much more than swings and slides. I'm excited to serve, meet people, grow in our faith, and see how God works. Not only in the lives of the people we'll meet, but in ours too.


The biggest thing I'm asking for is prayer. Please pray for our team of 14, for the community we'll be serving, for safe travel, willing hands, open hearts, and that God would use us however He wants.


If you also feel led to support us financially, we'd be incredibly grateful. Every gift, big or small, helps cover the cost of making this trip possible. If giving isn't in the cards, your prayers and encouragement honestly mean every bit as much.


Thank you for following along, cheering us on, and being part of this adventure with us. We can't wait to come home with stories, pictures, and hopefully proof that two Californians can successfully build a playground without accidentally installing the slide backwards. 😉

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $305 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $710 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve