Christy & Hudson Build a Playground in the DR

If you had asked me a year ago when I'd finally go on a missions trip, I probably would've said, "Someday...you know...after the kids are grown, college is paid for, and someone invents a laundry basket that folds clothes by itself." So...basically never. 😂 Turns out our amazing God has other plans!!





Earlier this year during service (at our chuch Coast Hills), they shared an opportunity for families to serve together in the Dominican Republic by building a playground for a local community. As we're sitting there, Hudson turns to me and says, "Mom...that would be cool." Cue my heart doing a BIG backflip!





Just like that, my "maybe someday" turned into a "wait...are we actually doing this?" We signed up, prayed that enough people would join the team, and before long we got the green light. And because God has a pretty great sense of timing...





Hudson's football coach has been incredibly supportive of this trip. Even crazier? The week we're leaving happens to be his team's bye week. Seriously...what are the odds? And our church has been amazing. They're letting us leave about 12 hours later than the rest of the team so Hudson can still play in his football game before we head straight to the airport for a red-eye flight. I don't know about you, but I love noticing those little details where you just think, "Yep...God was already working this out."





We'll spend the week in Santo Domingo serving alongside our team, helping build a playground, but I know this trip is about so much more than swings and slides. I'm excited to serve, meet people, grow in our faith, and see how God works. Not only in the lives of the people we'll meet, but in ours too.





The biggest thing I'm asking for is prayer. Please pray for our team of 14, for the community we'll be serving, for safe travel, willing hands, open hearts, and that God would use us however He wants.





If you also feel led to support us financially, we'd be incredibly grateful. Every gift, big or small, helps cover the cost of making this trip possible. If giving isn't in the cards, your prayers and encouragement honestly mean every bit as much.





Thank you for following along, cheering us on, and being part of this adventure with us. We can't wait to come home with stories, pictures, and hopefully proof that two Californians can successfully build a playground without accidentally installing the slide backwards. 😉