Legal Defense Fund

I was prosecuted in Washington, DC Superior Court for a confrontation with illegal subway dancers in the Metro.

I am a US Army combat veteran (Gulf War) and a 28-year law enforcement officer.

I have been terminated from my job and have a misdemeanor assault conviction that has functionally barred me from further law-enforcement work. All without a jury of my peers.

I have spent approximately $200K in legal fees, and face still more, as I appeal the conviction and termination.

Contributions will go to my legal fees in this struggle against a topsy-turvy world where decent working citizens are prosecuted while those who flout the laws and norms of society are free to ruin our quiet enjoyment of the commons.

Thank you in advance for any and all support!



