Christopher's cancer fund

Christopher is a full time single father. In 2018 he was diagnosed with cancer, a tumor in his back. The 7 inch scar on his back from surgery is like a battle scar and remains as a daily reminder of a battle won in the war on cancer. Like many enemies that return, cancer is back, a tumor on his neck. Surgery, treatment, recovery all cost money in a time when government cuts only allow insurance to do so much. If this post reaches 2 million people and only half of them donate $1. We can meet this goal for Christopher and his children can keep the father they need so much. Your time and effort are appreciated. Love and peace be with you.