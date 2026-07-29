Christopher Villwock's Housing and Legal Support

I as a Man who is Caucasian, a Christian, and who is a lover of America, was wrongfully accused, and acted in self defense of the people around myself, to stop a potentially and very dangerous terrorist threat.





Police Officers arrived at my door, and I explained to four of them what had been happening outside my apartment, with a car that was going off for thirty minutes, fading in and out with its horn.





I explained to them, that I had someone call the police, and that I made a citizens arrest for the driver to step outside of the vehicle.





I was then transported to Mayo Health Clinic Hospital, to speak to a Social Worker Personnel/Staffer of said Hospital.





I was later on told to stand up, and that I was under arrest, and I told the officers that I did not feel like I was under arrest (because I felt I had done nothing wrong) yet they arrested myself anyways.





I was then guided to a police squad car, and transported to the county jail.





I was able to raise enough money for bail, and made my way out of jail, and now I am being made to take a rule 20.2 test for my disabilities.





I need help with relocation, and to raise money for a potential court trial that I would need to attend.