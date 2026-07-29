Christopher Cancer Fund

Christopher was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his back. The 7 inch scar on his back remains as a reminder this is a battle scar from a battle won, against cancer. Now. It's 2026. Cancer is back attacking Christopher. He has a tumor on the back of his neck. Surgery, recovery, treatment. All cost especially when Health insurance becomes less and less reliable. Christopher is a single father who has raised his sons alone, himself. Let's not leave him alone on this one. Please, try to help. If this message reaches 2 million people, and only half of them donate $1. Just $1 each. We can reach this goal for Christopher. Love and peace be with you.