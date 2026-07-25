Support Christogenea

Christogenea.org is the largest and most scholarly Christian Identity ministry in the world. Help us maintain our publications and continue our work in the Gospel of Yahshua Christ to the "lost sheep of the house of Israel"!





We praise Christ daily for the support we have gotten through this Givesendgo campaign, as it gives us hope that my work will be able to continue. I first began this fundraiser in 2021, but it was never published. So last year I inquired with Givesendgo, and they published the campaign immediately. I guess I should have done that sooner!





Aside from publishing and hosting our own content, we freely host the content of many other similar organizations, and incur expenses of at least $1,500 a month just to remain online, in addition to the other costs typically associated with our studies and the production of our content.





See the Contact page at Christogenea for more information. https://christogenea.org/home/contact



