Christmas Gifts for Our Community Kids

We run a small Christmas display with lights and music in our neighborhood in Kitsap county Washington. For the past few years, starting back in 2020, we've made it a tradition to dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus a few days before Christmas and pass out gifts to all the kids who drive by, from infants to 18-year-olds.





The kids and parents have made us a tradition.





We buy small gifts from the dollar store, along with wrapping paper, tape, candy canes, and other supplies to make it special. We give out hundreds of gifts each year.





This year has been tough. My husband has had some health issues, and there's been no work, so we're struggling to afford everything we'd normally buy for the kids. We don't want to disappoint them.





Your support would help us stock up on gifts and supplies so we can keep this tradition alive and make sure every kid who stops by gets something special this Christmas. Thank you for standing with us and our community.