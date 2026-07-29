Christmas Eve Crunch

On Dec 24th 2025, I was driving to work at around 5am. I struck a deer, and while parked with the engine off and hazard lights on, a vehicle struck me from the rear going around 60 mph, totaling my car, and sending me to trauma center in St Paul. I have used all my savings up to this date, and still have surgery on my left arm to go through, as the Ulnar Nerve is shot, and as I am not able to pay into my workers medical insurance I have had to use my Liability insurance, and that is about to run dry.

After the Surgery there is about 52 weeks of Physical Therapy to go to, and that again will hurt us financially.

I do not ask for this as a pity play, but I ask for this as I am out of options and have already chewed through savings and sold what items i can to stay afloat. Any donation would help, and I except that this is Gods hands.

I am not one for writing long winded appeals and plea's, so please forgive this very short description.