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Anne Marie's Year of Service at Christ in the City

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$6,910 USD

Fundraiser created byAnne Ledoux

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anne Ledoux

Anne Marie's Year of Service at Christ in the City

Learn more about Christ in the City: christinthecity.org

Welcome!

My senior year of college, I attended a spring break mission trip at Christ in the City, a nationwide homeless ministry program. Over the course of those seven days, I encountered person after person on the streets who taught me more about Christ and his thirst for our love. These people are poor, needy, and often forgotten. Some are in their situation due to a mental illness, an injury, or to poor choices and lack of role models in their life. Every one of them was in need of someone to call them by name, sit with them, and talk with them. Their hearts were full of loneliness and need for love.

And yet, the faith of these homeless people was often so great. They delighted over a sandwich served to them in a styrofoam box at a park, slept in the freezing cold without complaining, and looked me right in the eye when talking to me. It was in their humble eyes that I experienced seeing Jesus and His thirst for the love of each of us. Every conversation, street walk, and night prayer in the chapel won over my heart as I saw the body of Christ come alive in the CIC missionaries! I realized how much we need the presence of others in our lives, in a culture that is full of ‘connection’ but often leaves people isolated. I can’t address all the material needs of the homeless, but Christ in the City has shown me that our presence is enough for each other, like Jesus in the Eucharist. 

What does Christ in the City's program entail?

I am so excited to be doing a year of service in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania starting in August! I will be living in community with 20 other missionaries, where we will live our daily life of prayer, mission, and friendship. The program includes both formation, such as theological and intellectual study, street ministry. To learn more about Christ in the City's mission, visit their website: https://christinthecity.org/.

Are you called to be a mission partner?

I feel lucky to be in a season of life where I can give myself to this. However, no matter what season of life you are in, you too can be a part of Christ's call to love the poor. To make this year of service happen, I am in need of mission partners willing to give both prayers and financial donations. I am raising money to cover food, housing, as well as travel and any other needs. If you feel called to this ministry and are able to give, know that it is going towards battling loneliness and reaching the poor. Any donation, big or small, means a lot. I encourage you to take some time to pray with the gospel of Matthew 25, where Christ says, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me." (Mt. 25:40). 

Can you stay updated? 

Yes! I will be putting out a monthly newsletter with updates about friends on the streets, missionary life, and more! I can't wait to take you with me through this journey. Know of my prayers for you! God bless!

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