Christina and Darryls wedding registry

With many family members spread across Canada and the United States, we figured it would be easier to post our wedding registry this way. The following list is where the funds will be attributed to.

Blackstone

Dinner ware set

Cutlery

Bedding

Trip to princess auto...lol

Mini freezer

Meat order

Kitchen mixer

Patio set

Honeymoon fund

Artwork

Gnomes 🙄

Wedding expenses

Gas

Placements

Gift cards

Kettle

Pots and pans

Toaster

Art supply

Vacuum

Printer

Christina's medical expenses