Christian Singles' Events

My name is Catherine (Pryer) Fowler. My dad (Carl) and I started Christian Singles Fellowship ministry in 2025 and have hosted 3 events in Northeast Kansas since then.





These events are meant for single adults between the ages of 18 and 118. One of Satan's strongest weapons against Christians is isolation and loneliness. At Christian Singles Fellowship events, we are working to help unite single, divorced, and widowed Christians.





There is no cost to attend these events. Due to expenses such as cyber security, advertising, and USB drives to share our videos, we are seeking donations to help offset the cost of these events. If you see the value of what we are doing, please prayerfully consider supporting this ministry with a financial gift and your prayers.





The events are not designed to be a matchmaking or dating service. They are designed to be a safe, Christian fellowship opportunity for single Christians. Our response from previous events has been very positive.





All donations will be used directly toward this ministry. Please consider a financial gift to support this ministry.