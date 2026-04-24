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Christians BLOC - Bible Learning On Christ

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTyrone Randolph

Christians BLOC - Bible Learning On Christ

Shalom and the love of Christ to you,

I'm Ty Randolph, CEO of our start-up ministry / business Christians BLOC,LLC. BLOC is an acronym for Bible Learning On Christ.

At Christians BLOC, we seek to globally spread the word of Yah (the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Israel) through Yeshua Ha Mashiach (Jesus the Messiah), as inspired by the Holy Spirit, and to the glory of God Most High.

About our approach:

We have a patent pending and copyrights on a board game and video game we invented that teaches the Holy Bible.

We'd love to make this awesome game a Christian game show. So, we've developed a game show format based on our board game and video game. That's one of the ways we can further expand our outreach and generate income that allows us to aid in charitable causes by partnering with established, reputable organizations.

We also create original designs that promote the Holy Bible on every day products and apparel . We'll sell our products online through our new website (christiansbloc.com), and our newly acquired Amazon's Sellers Central account.

We have plans to expand our ministry and business via popup markets. This will allow us to minister to, and pray for our customers and the general public in person.


We've acquired city, county, and state business licenses, the patent pending, copyrights, domain name, website hosting and various business-related accounts and necessities.

We are now in need of additional funds and working capital so that we can pay for the Trademark which will make Christians BLOC an official brand registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

We also need to purchase stock, acquire our own server, the popup market equipment, a van, insurance, developmental supplies and equipment, as well as marketing and promotion funding.

Thus far, we've funded everything out of our own pockets.


We know we have an anointing, a calling, and a responsibility to obey the Lord our God in what we are tasked with.

Although we have the obedience, the drive, knowledge, skills and ability to do these things for God's kingdom, the funding is where we're currently struggling.

Any and all help would be greatly appreciated and stewarded wisely and responsibly. It is a great privilege that we get to build Christians BLOC to be a blessed ministry and brand that honors God and serves with integrity and excellence.

Should you feel led to donate to this great endeavor, we pray that what we receive will be multiplied back to you; not only monetarily, but that in countless ways you are blessed upon your blessings through Christ Jesus.

Matthew 28:19 (nkjv) - Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.


Thank you, and we pray the peace and grace of Yah to you and all you love.

--Ty Randolph



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