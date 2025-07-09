Christian t-shirt Put God First You'll Never Be La

I am an English teacher that has taught many foreigners and one question I always get .."Why are Americans so optimistic even during hard times?".. Well,we are predominantly a Christian society and we believe in doing the "impossible". We don't say , "Bon Apitite"..we hold hands and say "grace" a prayer of thank you before our meals. We put God center ad much as we admit we can. So, I wanted to tell it on the mountain to the world how your life can change if you put God First. A t-shirt and a hoodie will be created with the funds raised and sold on a Shopify store.