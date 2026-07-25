Christian Private school for my children

We are single income family living in Kansas and we are struggling to pay for our 3 kids to go to private Christian school. We have been sacrificing to pay for it but can no longer as we can’t afford food. The public schools here are horrible and teach woke indoctrination. I homeschooled for 2 years but we struggled with algebra so we put them at a private school last year. They have built friendships and I don’t want them to lose those connections. My husband is working overtime and I took a job watching neighbor kids. It isn’t enough. Please help our kids have a strong future. We need this money to get them through the next 5 years of school. We only make 65k a year and dont qualify for aid. Thank you so much. God bless anyone who gives.