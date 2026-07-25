Christian Prisoner

Pejman Parsa is a Christian convert and Pastor Ramin Parsa’s brother. He has been imprisoned and has two little children and a wife. He has been given five years in prison. He was the bread winner of the family and now his wife and two kids need our help. Please pray for Pejam and his wife Fara, his doughter Pana and his son ilyah, his mother Pooran and contribute to support them during these tribulations. The Bible says:





“Remember the prisoners as if chained with them—those who are mistreated—since you yourselves are in the body also.”

‭‭Hebrews‬ ‭13‬:‭3‬.





Thank you very much