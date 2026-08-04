Christian Podcast Microphone for Youtube

Hi, my name is Seth. I am 20 years old and I make Christian Youtube videos to help others come closer to God and share stores that God has helped me with and I want a high quality microphone because that is what makes a podcast top tier and I cannot afford to even replace my current microphone which is I think $90, I would be happy with it but I am new to this platform stuff so I am just setting a goal of that podcast mic I keep hearing about. I would greatly appreciate your contribution and I hope you love my videos, God bless you all. I pray we all get to come closer to God and see how great he truly is.