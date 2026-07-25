Christian patriot in need of help ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

Hello all,





My name is Jesse Laplante. Im a 39yo disabled, Christian and patriot from Rhode Island in need of your help. Im on a housing wait list and it could be a few years before something comes up for me. Once that happens, ill be completely fine. But until then im renting a bedroom( i cant even afford my own place) and after I pay my rent i cant afford to do anything.





I cant buy my RX medications, toiletries, soap or any of the 1000 things people need for their home at any given time. I cant even afford to do my laundry.





Last November when thr government shutdown happened, I temporarily lost my food stamps and something as small as having to buy my own food for 2 months almost caused me to lose my home.





Its heartbreaking, soul shattering stuff sometimes. But I know there is light on the horizon. Once I get my Housing, ill have everything i need.





Until then however, I ask you if you could find it in your heart to help me out in my time of need, it would mean the world to me. God bless you all 🙏





-Jesse Laplante