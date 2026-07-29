Christian Hip Hop and Support

There are other campaigns on this platform that need donations more than mine, so only support if God so directs you to.





I'm working on Christian Hip Hop. I have a few songs that I will be releasing on my Youtube channel the next few months to try and gain some traction. They are basically complete but could use some final mixing and mastering, which is something I'm new at and would like to do myself. I'm slowly working on it but I'm considering finding somebody to do it.





I have enough potential songs to keep at it for a while if God wants me to. I put off making music for a while thinking He wanted me to do something else, but recently it seems He's leading me to pursue it again, I'm not really sure though.





I have severe social anxiety and OCD so sitting alone and working on music is the only way I can make some money and help my dad out. The house is in need of repairs and we're struggling financially in other ways too. I have some old equipment but could use a few more things here and there, like a software upgrade and small keyboard, so I don't have to keep using the unresponsive keys on my laptop.





I'm starting the goal off with a small estimate and might increase it. I'm guessing I probably will but I really don't know. If things go well, I might also see about changing it to monthly ongoing support. I'm kind of confused on how exactly to go about this, but we'll see where God takes it.





My music is Christian Hip Hop, but I'm really trying not to sound like a lot of the modern stuff and I am not interested in being on social media or being visible at all. I'm only posting on Youtube right now and I'll let the music stand on its own. Also, I don't really want to put my music on streaming, which hardly pays you anything, and also forces people to listen to commercials which you have no decision on what they advertise.





Like I said before, I'll be releasing a few songs for the next 2-3 months that I have ready but the rest I need to work on.





If this doesn't work out, I have the only other option I could think of which is buying a snowcone truck. My mind is telling me I might be able to deal with that somehow, as it would be very limited contact with people, and I could drive away if I had to. That's just me hoping for the best in that situation though. If the music isn't working out I might change the campaign to that, or pursue both until one option wins out. I'll start with the music first.





God bless