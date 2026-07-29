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Christian Healthcare Clinic

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Jo Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Wave Health LLC

Christian Healthcare Clinic

Help Us Bring Hope and Healing to Our Community


A Vision Beyond Medicine


There is a growing need for healthcare that treats more than symptoms.

Every day, people silently struggle with chronic fatigue, autoimmune issues, hormone imbalance, anxiety, inflammation, digestive disorders, and emotional exhaustion. Many feel unheard, rushed through appointments, or trapped in a cycle of medications without true answers.

Our vision is to create a Christian functional healthcare clinic — a place where faith, compassion, and root-cause healing come together.

This clinic will not only care for the body, but also minister to the heart and spirit.

We believe healing is holistic. God created the body with incredible design, and we are passionate about helping people restore wellness through evidence-based functional medicine, nutrition, lifestyle support, prayer, education, and compassionate care.


Why We Are Raising Funds


We are raising funds to launch and equip a Christ-centered functional healthcare clinic that will serve individuals and families seeking a more personal and restorative approach to health.

Your support will help provide:

  1. Medical and functional testing equipment
  2. Patient care and educational resources
  3. Supplement and nutrition support programs
  4. Office and treatment space setup
  5. Community wellness outreach
  6. Prayer and pastoral support integration
  7. Reduced-cost care for underserved patients

This clinic is being built with a mission:

to bring healing, hope, and truth to people who have been overlooked, discouraged, or searching for answers.


More Than a Clinic — A Ministry


We believe healthcare can be ministry.

When Jesus healed people in Scripture, He addressed both physical suffering and spiritual restoration. Our desire is to follow that example by creating a welcoming environment where patients are seen, heard, prayed for, and cared for with dignity.

We want to help:

  1. The exhausted mother struggling with burnout
  2. The patient battling chronic illness without answers
  3. The child dealing with food sensitivities and inflammation
  4. The individual overwhelmed by anxiety and stress
  5. The family wanting natural, preventative wellness solutions

This clinic will stand as a light in the community — combining clinical excellence with Christian compassion.


How You Can Help


Your donation, whether large or small, directly helps us move closer to opening our doors and serving those in need.

Ways you can support:

  1. Give financially
  2. Sponsor equipment or patient resources
  3. Share this campaign with others
  4. Pray for wisdom, provision, and favor
  5. Partner with us as a monthly supporter

Together, we can build a place of healing where science, compassion, and faith work hand in hand.


Our Prayer


We pray this clinic becomes:

  1. A refuge for the weary
  2. A place of restoration
  3. A source of education and empowerment
  4. A testimony of God’s healing grace

Thank you for believing in this vision and helping us make it a reality.

“Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.” — 3 John 1:2 (KJV)





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