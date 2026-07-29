God Fearing Women with no where to go

After years of dedicating myself to my marriage, faith, and community, I never imagined I would be starting over with nowhere to go. I am a proud Christian woman who has always stood firmly in my conservative values and beliefs, recently found my facing a heartbreaking separation that has left me without stable housing or financial security.

Ive always tried to live my life guided by faith, compassion, and perseverance. I worked hard to support my home, My Republican community, my church, and Ive tried to remain active in that, and believe that even during difficult times, God would provide a path forward. after constant conflicts with my husband about my beliefs, I was forced out without basic necessities, temporary shelter, transportation,etc.

Despite the emotional pain, I refuses to give up. I am is determined to rebuild my life with god and submission to create a peaceful future rooted in faith. Right now, I need help getting back on my feet during this critical transition.

Funds raised will go toward:

• Emergency housing and deposits

• Food and basic necessities

• Transportation and gas

• Phone bills

Every donation, prayer, and share means the world during this difficult season. I believe God opens doors through the kindness of others, and your support can help provide hope, safety, and a fresh start.

God bless