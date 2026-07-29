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Christian Father Needing Extensive Dental Work

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Justin Johnson

Christian Father Needing Extensive Dental Work


My name is Justin Johnson and I am thirty nine years old. I’m from a small town of Milton, Fl. I struggled with drug addiction for the majority of my life, from a very young age. In and out of jail since the age of fourteen. I was held captive by Satan and bound in shackles to the sin in my life. For twenty one years I was a child of wrath. A heathen, nonetheless. 


Four years ago, Gods irresistible Grace called me from the depths of despair I was once imprisoned by. I began searching and discerning the Holy Inspired Scriptures. Line by line, precept by precept. April 2026 was my four year’s sobriety date.


Since surrendering to Christ in 2022, I have been through much sanctification, and by the grace of God I have much more to go. Currently, I am a father to five children. Ages 6mo-17yo. I met my wife in 2024 in the church we attend together. We have welcomed our newest addition Nokota in December of 2025.


I have since then stepped into the sole provider and leadership role that God has called me to in my family. I carry insurance for my entire family, blue cross blue shield, and provide for my family entirely.


Through the 21 years of drug abuse and meth addiction, my teeth are all but gone. I have many several teeth that are rotting past the gum line and have left many teeth missing with holes in my gums. As many of you know, dental insurance does not cover major dental surgeries.


I neglected my teeth for the majority of my life and the drugs did not help. I didn’t understand then that our bodies are temples and we are to take care of them, as God blessed us with them.


I have never had a white smile before, and would love to get all of my teeth fixed to potentially have a white smile with all my new teeth. The estimated cost for all of the dental work required is about $18000.


Getting my teeth fixed would tremendously add to my quality of life. I can only chew with my front teeth, and often I choke on my food because I’m not able to chew it up completely. I have also never been able to smile in a family photo before.


I have this radiant joy within me from Gods Spirit that I cannot fully display because I am embarrassed of my teeth. I don’t deserve the teeth in requesting, in fact I deserve nothing but eternal damnation and hell.


Im hoping with a little, whom am I kidding lol, a lot of help that this dream will become a reality. I know that God provides and don’t get me wrong, I am so grateful that I even have a few teeth to chew with, but would love to be able to eat at the dinner table without choking and smile in family photos.


if you can find it in your heart to help me make this dream a reality, I would be forever grateful. I fall short daily, but I have an Advocate in my life now by the name of Christ Jesus. I pray this messages touches and tugs at your heart strings. It’s a long shot, but with all humility it’s worth trying.


May the Lord bless you and keep you. May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you


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