Christian Farias Family Rent

Lately my barber shop has been closed due to building codes. My barber (Christian Farias) has been trying to cut at different shops around town to make ends meet. This afternoon he told me the shop was finally back open. While I was getting my haircut, I looked up and noticed that he had tears rolling down his face. I immediately turned and asked what was wrong. Since we have a language barrier (I’m not smart enough to speak Spanish) we spent the next hour using google translate to discuss his story. As he broke down, he told me that because he hasn’t had a lot of customers with the shop being closed he is behind on his rent at home and has to be out by Saturday. He said the last of his money went to paying the power and he doesn’t have any money to pay a deposit or first month rent somewhere new. He said he has no idea what he is going to do or where his family will go. He has a wife and 3 kids (1, 5, and 9 years old) and as he cried he kept saying “my kids”.





After we discussed his current situation, we had the opportunity to pray together and talk Jesus. He said he knows God is going to come through for him but sometimes it just takes time. So now I’m humbly asking you to consider joining to help be the hands and feet of Jesus for Christian and his family. And if you can’t give, please consider sharing!





Thank you and God Bless!