Christian Family needing help keeping utilities on

Hi, my name is Megan. My husband Josh is currently looking at a back surgery so I'm the only one in the household currently working. Our daughter JUST turned 16 and she is trying her best to get a job but no one will return her phone calls. We just recently got out of homelessness after living in a hotel for almost a year. I got the place with what little tax refund I got. Now, bills are piling up such as our utility bill, and rent. Those are the 2 most important. I do work, but it really doesn't amount to a lot and I can't seem to get us on our feet. Please, anything helps. Our electric is about to get shut off and I feel like I have nowhere else to turn.