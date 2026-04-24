Christian family in desperate need!

My name is Justin, and I’m asking for help during one of the hardest seasons my family has ever faced.

Right now, my wife, my daughter, and my almost 3-year-old granddaughter are all living together in my father-in-law’s home after we were evicted due to financial hardship. Like many families, the economy hit us harder than we expected, and despite doing everything we could, we lost our place. We’re grateful to have a roof over our heads for now, but this situation is not permanent, and we are trying to get back on our feet as quickly as possible.

Our situation has been especially difficult because of the tragedy our daughter has endured. Just seven months before my granddaughter was born, her fiancé was killed in a head-on collision. The loss has been devastating. My daughter continues to struggle with PTSD and depression and is currently receiving counseling as she works through her grief while also trying to be a strong mother.

I work as a freelance IT technician, something I’ve done for years, but since we had to move about an hour away from our hometown, my work has slowed down significantly. Most of my clients were in our previous area, and rebuilding that client base from a distance has been extremely challenging. I am actively trying to secure more work and stabilize our income, but we need help bridging this gap.

On top of everything else, I’ve been dealing with some health concerns, including high blood pressure and a mass in my stomach that needs medical attention. Unfortunately, I have had to delay treatment until we are in a more stable living situation and able to get proper insurance again.

We are a close, faith-centered family. My wife and I attend church regularly with my father-in-law, and our faith has helped carry us through these difficult times. We don’t use drugs or alcohol, and I’ve always tried to live a life of service — including spending 10 years as a Reserve Police Officer while also working in technology for a public school.

We are not asking for a handout without purpose. Our goal is simple: to raise enough money to pay our past-due storage fees so we don’t lose the belongings we still have, and to secure a deposit and a couple months’ rent so we can move into a stable home again. More than anything, we want to provide a safe, secure, and loving environment for our granddaughter — something every child deserves.

Any support, whether through donations or simply sharing our story, would mean more to us than words can express. Once we are back on our feet, we fully intend to pay this kindness forward and help others in need.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can give. God bless.

Update - Now our A/C went out in our vehicle yesterday, it's very hot in Texas and getting hotter.



