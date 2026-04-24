GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Christian family in desperate need!

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Williams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Justin Williams

Christian family in desperate need!

My name is Justin, and I’m asking for help during one of the hardest seasons my family has ever faced.

Right now, my wife, my daughter, and my almost 3-year-old granddaughter are all living together in my father-in-law’s home after we were evicted due to financial hardship. Like many families, the economy hit us harder than we expected, and despite doing everything we could, we lost our place. We’re grateful to have a roof over our heads for now, but this situation is not permanent, and we are trying to get back on our feet as quickly as possible.

Our situation has been especially difficult because of the tragedy our daughter has endured. Just seven months before my granddaughter was born, her fiancé was killed in a head-on collision. The loss has been devastating. My daughter continues to struggle with PTSD and depression and is currently receiving counseling as she works through her grief while also trying to be a strong mother.

I work as a freelance IT technician, something I’ve done for years, but since we had to move about an hour away from our hometown, my work has slowed down significantly. Most of my clients were in our previous area, and rebuilding that client base from a distance has been extremely challenging. I am actively trying to secure more work and stabilize our income, but we need help bridging this gap.

On top of everything else, I’ve been dealing with some health concerns, including high blood pressure and a mass in my stomach that needs medical attention. Unfortunately, I have had to delay treatment until we are in a more stable living situation and able to get proper insurance again.

We are a close, faith-centered family. My wife and I attend church regularly with my father-in-law, and our faith has helped carry us through these difficult times. We don’t use drugs or alcohol, and I’ve always tried to live a life of service — including spending 10 years as a Reserve Police Officer while also working in technology for a public school.

We are not asking for a handout without purpose. Our goal is simple: to raise enough money to pay our past-due storage fees so we don’t lose the belongings we still have, and to secure a deposit and a couple months’ rent so we can move into a stable home again. More than anything, we want to provide a safe, secure, and loving environment for our granddaughter — something every child deserves.

Any support, whether through donations or simply sharing our story, would mean more to us than words can express. Once we are back on our feet, we fully intend to pay this kindness forward and help others in need.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can give. God bless.

Update - Now our A/C went out in our vehicle yesterday, it's very hot in Texas and getting hotter.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve