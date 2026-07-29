Christian education school fees

My family is need of help covering the balance for school fees at the Christian school she has attended all 4 years of high school. Recently they increased the fees from $400 to $1500 a year. We have struggled over the past 2 years trying to make ends meet and paying these fees. Her tuition is paid in complete for all 4 years. She is very bright, honor roll and already completed several college courses in her senior year. We now are at risk of the school holding her transcript due to the balance. In the course of 2 years we have lost both grandmothers (my mother and my husbands), our house, and some days it is hard to be hopeful. I know God has a plan and a purpose for each of us and I hold tightly to His promises.

We appreciate any help to make this burden disappear and to provide our daughter with the chance to thrive and start fresh heading into college. Thank you and God Bless.