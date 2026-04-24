Christian Dad in need of immediate help please

I'm a Christian that's supposed to be attending Southern Utah University - Aviation to get my Commercial Helicopter Pilot License. However I didn't know that I was responsible for the money for my Helicopter Pilot Training minus the grant I received. So I'm due at Southern Utah Aviation on Sept 1st 2026, but if I can't get the money for my training I'm out. It's my DREAM to fly for an Air Ambulance, Homeland Security & to be able to go on missions to help wherever I'm needed. I would also fly during emergencies like wild fires, hurricanes etc. I'm really praying that I can attain my goal to help people. And I will pay back anything given to me within 3 years guaranteed.