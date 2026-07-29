Christian conservative singles community

I’m building Christian Conservative Singles as one person — not a company, not a corporation, and not a funded project. Just a Christian conservative single guy with a tech background who believes our community deserves a safe, faith‑based place to connect.

I’ve structured the app so it stays 100% free until the end of 2026, and even after that, new members will still get 3 months free, plus everyone can earn unlimited free months through referrals. Because of that, I don’t expect to make any profit for a long time — and that’s okay. My goal is to grow this community the right way, not to rush into monetizing it.

Everything so far has been built on my own time and my own money. As the app grows, so do the costs for servers, development, security, and new features. If you feel led to support the project, it would mean a lot — but it’s completely optional. Your presence in the community already helps more than you know.

My long‑term hope is that once the app becomes sustainable, I can donate up to 25% of all profits back into the Kingdom to support ministries, missions, and faith‑based causes. That’s the heart behind this project.

If you’d like to contribute and help this community grow, thank you. If not, I’m just grateful you’re here.

God bless you.