Christian Business Robbed Financial collapse

Hello everyone,

My name is James, and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

For many years, I operated a Christian contact centre business in South Africa that supported underprivileged communities and families in need. It was more than just a business to me, it was a calling and a way of serving others.

In 2023, everything began to fall apart. Our main client went into liquidation, resulting in devastating financial losses that eventually led to the collapse of the business in 2024 by being robbed for all of our remaining finances. Since then, I have exhausted every avenue I could think of to survive and rebuild.

I have applied for jobs, contacted organisations, churches, charities, and donors, attempted to sell personal belongings, and tried to create new income opportunities, but nothing has stabilised. Each opportunity seemed to dissolve unexpectedly before it could help.

During this already difficult period, I also lost my mother in August 2025, which deeply affected me emotionally and financially. Since then, I have been struggling to keep going while carrying grief, financial pressure, and ongoing health issues and stress-related complications. At present, I am facing:

Food insecurity

Overdue living expenses

Ongoing medical challenges

Unemployment and financial instability

Emotional strain from prolonged hardship

I am not asking for luxury or excess, only for help to survive this season, stabilise my situation, and begin rebuilding my life with dignity.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would help with:

Basic food and groceries

Living expenses

Medical needs

Rebuilding stability after prolonged hardship as our business catered for the under privledged.

If you are unable to donate, I would sincerely appreciate your prayers and the sharing of this campaign.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and may God bless you for any kindness shown during this difficult time. May the Lord bless you abundantly & I pray the Lords favor over your lives for your good deed.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble.” Psalm 46