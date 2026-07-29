CHRISTHANDLES MINISTRY TO HELP KIDS BE SAVED

Christ✝️🏀Handles is a Pro-Basketball Player, Super Hero For JESUS CHRIST and a Children Missionary For JESUS CHRIST" CHRIST ✝️🏀 HANDLES Does free giving missionary ministry pop up EVENTS at parks IN the Hood sharing the Gospel of JESUS CHRIST as well as blessing kids with free Basketballs, Toys, BackPacks, Snacks, Coloring books and color crayons all in the Love of JESUS CHRIST! CHRIST ✝️ 🏀HANDLES Ministry is a Christian superhero ministry and YouTube content creator focused on sharing the love of Jesus globally, often utilizing pro-basketball, cartoons, and superhero themes to engage kids. This ministry highlights Jesus as the ultimate superhero and "true light" that saves, contrasting with traditional heroes.contrasting with traditional heroes. 👉Key Aspects of Christ Handles Ministry:🙏Message: Focuses on salvation through Jesus, highlighting that "THE LOVE OF JESUS NEVER FAILS, BECAUSE THE LOVE OF JESUS ALWAYS SAVES, AND YOU CAN'T LOSE WHEN IT'S JESUS YOU CHOOSE!"🙏Content: Produces videos featuring themes such as basketball, cartoons, and the "Holy League" to teach biblical principles.🙏Goal: Aims to reach children worldwide with messages of having faith in JESUS CHRIST alone who gives us total victory over the destructive power of sin and every satanic evil form of darkness that Satan tries to attack us with spiritually!