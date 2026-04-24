Seminary Journey

Why Seminary?

Several years ago, I began entertaining the idea of attending a seminary. I talked with my husband about it and began praying about it, but the timing didn’t seem right with the different opportunities and responsibilities the Lord brought my way. Instead, I began reading and studying books suggested to me by my husband (who has obtained a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Apologetics).

The past several years have brought multiple opportunities to speak the Word of God at church retreats, conferences, and camps, both in my home state of New Hampshire, as well as in different states along the East Coast. I love to speak on a passage of the Bible, and seek to present the text in a way that is practical to my listeners’ daily lives and reveals the goodness and glory of Christ. It is one of the greatest joys of my life to sit side-by-side with a sister in Christ and watch as the Spirit opens her eyes to understand a previously veiled passage of Scripture.

In 2019, I self-published a book entitled Come to Jesus, which is a memoir-style collection of writings that encourages readers with the truth that God brings hard things into our lives to draw us closer to him. Currently, I am under contract with Regular Baptist Press with a book slated to be published in 2026 on the topic of Christian hope.





Why Westminster?

I am interested in studying at Westminster Theological Seminary because I have heard good things about the rigorous and helpful education, and also because I have been positively impacted by several of the faculty members through books, podcasts, and articles they have written.





What About the Money?

The cost for the online Master of Arts in Theological Studies program at Westminster is $24,300. I applied for and was accepted into a scholarship where Westminster will match up to 25% of the total cost towards my degree, as long as 25% of the funds are donor-given. That is why I have the current goal of raising $18,225. ($24,300 minus $6,075 from WTS equals $18,225.)

I don't expect other people to pay for what the Lord has called me (and my family) to do. But I also know that God works through other people. If you would like to support me in my seminary journey, and can only pick one way, I truly need your prayers and would ask you to prioritize prayer support over anything else! If you would like to support financially, you can give on this platform and I'll apply it directly to my tuition at WTS.

What's my end goal?

I do not want to earn a further degree just to add letters to the end of my name, but to be more deeply rooted in my faith. If this is accomplished, I know that any output I have (whether in parenting, serving my community, writing, or speaking) will only be enhanced as it comes from a place of deep work that the Lord is doing in my mind and heart.



