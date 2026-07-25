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Supporting The New Way

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$8,017 USD

Fundraiser created byKeagan Mazo

Fundraiser funds will be received by The New Way, PMA

Supporting The New Way

Operation Wayside

Fellow White Christians and faithful Americans,

For centuries across Christian Europe, humble wayside crosses have stood as quiet beacons of faith — simple wooden or stone crosses placed along roadsides, mountain paths, and remote landscapes. Travelers pause in reverence, pray, reflect, and draw strength from the symbol of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross. They are not billboards or protests; they are enduring signs of hope placed directly in God’s magnificent creation.

Now, by God’s grace, we are bringing this timeless and beautiful tradition home to America.

We are launching Operation Wayside: a nationwide grassroots movement to respectfully place handcrafted crosses and small Christian shrines in natural landscapes across all 50 states. These wayside crosses and shrines — whether built from local wood, carved directly into stones, stacked and arranged from rocks, or assembled as simple stone-and-wood shrines — will serve as peaceful, powerful reminders that Christ still reigns where mountains meet the sky, rivers carve canyons, and America’s wild heart still beats for Him.

Imagine the powerful sight:


Each cross or shrine will be created with prayerful care, placed with reverence on public lands where permitted, and shared so the whole country can see: America now has its own wayside crosses and shrines — visible testimonies of faith planted in the last best places.


This Is Your Moment to Act in Faith

Your generous donation to this GiveSendGo campaign will directly make Operation Wayside possible by funding: High-quality materials (cedar, oak, weatherproofing, carving tools, and supplies)


Ways to participate right now:

  1. Build and place a cross or shrine — Keep it simple, sturdy, and beautiful (3–6 feet tall or wide works well). Use local wood, stone, or rock stacking. Place it respectfully on public natural areas (national forests, BLM land, state parks, trails). Always follow all regulations and Leave No Trace principles. Note the GPS coordinates.
  2. Donate — Every gift equips believers to plant more crosses for Christ across the nation.
  3. Share and multiply — Challenge your church, family, friends, homeschool group, scout troop, or community to join. The first 100 crosses and shrines placed will receive special feature on the national map at thenewway.net.
  4. Follow the journey — Post your photos with #OperationWayside and tag @the_new_way83 on X (Twitter). We’ll add every valid placement to the growing national map.


We don’t need permission from Washington. We need courage, prayer, and obedience from everyday Christian Americans.


This is not about politics.

This is about presence.

This is about planting the hope of the Gospel in the wilderness — one wayside cross or shrine at a time.

The wilderness has always spoken to the American soul. Now let it speak through the same symbol that has inspired Christian Europe for over a thousand years: the Cross of Jesus Christ.

Who’s with us?

Start praying.

Start creating.

Start hiking.

Start planting.

Let the crosses rise for the glory of God.

— The New Way

thenewway.net


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