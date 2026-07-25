Christ Thru Baseball Mission Trip to Nicaragua

On July 12, 2026, Jack, his dad, and a team from Huntersville, NC, will travel to Nicaragua to share the hope of the Gospel with local youth through the game of baseball.





Serving with Christ Thru Baseball (CTB - https://christthrubaseball.com ), the team will host Bible classes and baseball tournaments for children in Nicaragua. The ministry's core mission is to establish and support native young men to lead spirit-led churches grounded in sound doctrine.





Key Objectives of the Trip:





- Reaching Hearts in Baseball: CTB supports coaches in becoming strong Men of God who disciple their players to become men after God’s own heart (Luke 10:2-3).

- Godly Parents: By discipling coaches and players, the ministry aims to impact home environments so that every child has the opportunity to be taught God’s word (Proverbs 22:6).

- Hands-On Service: Jack will specifically be serving in the concession stand (Venta) and teaching kids' Bible lessons during the baseball clinic.





How You Can Help:

Would you prayerfully consider contributing toward the reimbursement of Jack's costs for his plane flight, food, and housing?





Additionally, Jack has created an Amazon wishlist of gifts he hopes to give to the kids he meets during the tournament.





We are so grateful for your love, prayers, and support as we prepare for this mission!