CHRIST IS KING CONVOY 250 YEARS OF FREEDOM

Our names are William (Buddy) Hall and Dane Senser, and together with friends who have a deep passion for celebrating 250 years of America, God, and Trump, we need your help to bring the following GiveSendGo to reality. We are so close to making this dream possible, and with your support and others, you can help us cross into the GOLDEN AGE as President Trump always says.





In the past, we organized, bought and paid for the PREVOST H3-45 Trump Train campaign tour bus in 2020 and the Trump Train campaign tour bus for 2024 with our own funds single handily put over $300,000 of our own personal funds in the above endeavors and NEVER asked for a single penny from ANYONE in the 4 years we travleed all over the USA promoting President Trump and other republican politicians, again at our own expense!





The 2020 and 2024 Trump campaign tour bus which led many parades all over the USA and was used by numerous politicians for their events and fundraisers—always free of charge.





Notable figures who used or participated with the Trump Train campaign tour bus for 2020 and 2024 included Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Montana Sheriff Clark, Arizona Congressman David Schweikert, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, former South Dakota Governor and former head of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Utah Senator Mike Lee, Martha Boneta Fain (major fundraiser for President Trump), President Trump’s former photographer Gene Ho, My Pillow owner Mike Lindell, Bikers for Trump, Blacks and Asians for Trump, Trump’s former attorney Sidney Powell, Trump advisor Roger Stone, and many others including Tana Goertz, a celebrity contestant on NBC Donald Trumps THE APPRENTICE famous TV reality show, President Trump senior advisor, an in demand public and inspirational speaker and a life coach speaker as well as an author of the best selling book "FROM THE BASEMENT TO THE WHITEHOUSE". You can see videos of Tana and President Trump and her book etc at WWW.HeyTana.com





The Trump Train campaign tour bus also led 2 major parades with over 1000 vehicles on the famous Las Vegas strip put together by Wayne Allen Root a celebrity conserative National radio personality.





Charlie Kirk even had his Turning Point USA logo on the 2020 and 2024 Trump Train campaign tour bus and Dane Senser was with Charlie at a Charlie Kirk event.





Many such people and groups will be welcome to use the new 2026 tour bus free of charge as well.





The Trump train campaign tour bus also led 1000's of veterans and bikers from the worlds largest Harley Davidson dealership from Scotsdale Arizona to Cave Creek Arizona as a major fundraiser for veterans. Many groups such as this will again be allowed to use the new tour bus for fundraisers all over the USA.





Now, we are embarking on a new journey to honor the 250th ANNIVERSARY of the United States with a CUSTOM TOUR BUS wrapped in a design that celebrates GOD, FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND PRESIDENT TRUMP.





This project is close to our hearts. We have already invested a significant amount of our own money,AGAIN OVER $300,000 and are committed to driving and organizing THE BUS OURSELVES AND DRIVING IT FOR FREE WITH NO PAY OR CHARGE.





The funds raised will go directly toward purchasing the bus, creating the patriotic wrap and design, and covering the diesel fuel and travel costs needed to visit communities all across the USA.





Our goal is to spread a message of HOPE, UNITY AND FAITH as we celebrate this HISTORIC MILESTONE TOGETHER.





We plan to have the bus ready to travel by JUNE 14TH, National Flag day, Presidents Trumps Birthday and also the day Dana White will have the UFC fight at the White House. The next major event we will have the Trump bus at is on June 24th at the famous DC National mall.





The next major event is July 2, 2026, so it can be part of President Trump’s HUGH July 4, 2026 250 USA anniversary celebration.





We are reaching out to donors and sponsors who share our love for America and our core values. Your support will help make this journey possible and ensure that the message of God, freedom of speech, and the 250th anniversary of the USA is celebrated from coast to coast.





Please join us in making this vision a reality—every contribution brings us one step closer to HONORING OUR NATION in a truly unforgettable way! EVERYONE who reads this GiveSendGo, PLEASE share it with everyone on your social media and email list, and ask them to share it as well. Together, we can make this GOLDEN AGE dream a reality AGAIN!





Last but far from least Dane Senser put together an event an had the WORLDS LARGEST American flag measuring 250 wide by 505 feet long and weighing 3000 pounds at Sturgis South Dakota to celebrate VETERANS,MILITARY PERSONAL AND PATRIOTS and it took over 600 VETERANS to UNFURL OLD GLORY and hold it up.





The same American Flag Dane Senser will also be involved in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 22nd 2026 to May 24th 2026. To participate you can go to WWW.PATRIOTICPRODUCTIONS,ORG

You can google both events and see news stories on it as you can also do on the Trump Train campaign tour buses in 2020 and 2024.





Once again we ask you to PLEASE make a kind donation to help make this new PATRIOTIC 250TH ANNIVERSARY BUS TOUR possible and also to PLEASE share it with ALL in your social media and email contacts.





WITH MUCH LOVE AND APPRECIATION. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!





WWW.THANKYOUTRUMP.COM , you can send an email to President Trump at this web site that he ACTUALLY reads and looks at and sometimes replies when not to busy.





Donatios of $100 or more get a free Trump shirt and Trump hat.





For a $1000 donation we will send you an assortment of Trump collectible gifts.





Donations of $5000 or more we will bring the Patriotic bus to your city for a day event with you for any purpose you want.



