Christ Centered Education For My Sons'

I am currently in the process of becoming an ordained minister in the church of the Nazarene. As I continue to strengthen my walk with Christ, I continue to think about the influence of my living and the way the world lives, has on my boys. I know I will not be able to save them from every thing, but for those things I can control, I want to make sure that they have the best advantage and that includes their education. Currently, we reside in a school district whose educational and safety curriculum is not conducive to the type of curriculum I want for my boys. I have attempted the homeschool avenue, but have quickly with these boys, at this age, learned, it is not the right avenue for us either. The frustration that comes along with trying to educate your own children, is something that is not talked about nearly enough.

As a single mother with two boys, with special needs, paying my own way through Nazarene Course of Study, and trying to raise God-loving, God-fearing young men, I find myself at a crossroads; wanting to educate them at home so I know they are receiving a quality education free of a lot of the outside influences, but at the same time teaching them at home has not been as beneficial as I thought it would be. The alternative is to put them in parochial school, which obviously comes at a cost. This cost is one that I can not afford on my own with two kids and my tuition, not to mention all of our continued living expenses.

I am asking for help from the Christian community because I know the level of understanding will be higher, than it would be outside of the community.

Thank you in advance for your time, understanding, and donation.



