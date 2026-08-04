Chris's Gran father funeral expenses assistance

During life's most difficult moments, the support of a caring community can provide comfort and strength.

Our colleague and friend, Christopher Santiago, is grieving the loss of their beloved grandfather, and as they spend this time with their family and honor his memory, we would like to come together to help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses.

If you are able, please consider making a donation of any amount. No contribution is too small, and every act of generosity is a meaningful reminder that they are surrounded by people who care.

If you are unable to give, your kind thoughts, prayers, and words of support are equally appreciated and will undoubtedly bring comfort during this difficult time.

Thank you for helping us show our compassion and support for a valued member of our workplace family. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.