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House of Light Album Release

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$6,200 USD

Fundraiser created byChris Lauti

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chris Lauti

House of Light Album Release

For a long time, writing music has been the place I go to process life—grief, faith, questions, and hope.

House of Light is an honest collection of songs I wrote—shaped by loss, memories of growing up with small-town roots, and the quiet ways God sustained me when life felt broken. Many of these songs were written as I processed the loss of my dad, wrestled with my faith, and learned to choose hope even when it didn’t make sense. Throughout the album, I write about grief and pain, domestic violence and abuse, abandonment, trauma, addiction, and the tension between faith and the reality of what I’ve walked through.

House of Light is about the road back—to faith, to family, and to what matters most.

Why I’m Raising $20,000

God has placed this project on my heart and as I began to plan and take steps to record this album I have been hit with the reality that recording a full-length album the right way takes more than a bedroom demo.

This funding will go directly toward:

    •    Professional vocal tracking and mixing

    •    Music production

    •    Mastering and release costs

    •    Artwork and distribution


My heart for this album is that it would last—not just sound good for a moment, but hold weight and meaning for years to come. 

Why I’m Inviting You In

I’m asking for support from loved ones because I believe this music can help people feel less alone, find peace, and be healed in Jesus name.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without my community, and people like you who God has brought into my life. 

Whether you give $1 or $200+, you’re helping me get this music out to the world. 

This isn’t just about funding an album.

It’s about reaching those that are in need of hope. 


Here is a break down of what it could take to raise the amount needed to make this album a reality: 

$20 — “The Many”

250 people × $20 = $5,000

The cost of a coffee date helps bring this album to life.

$50 — “The Builders”

100 people × $50 = $5,000

One night out becomes one step closer to release.

$100 — “The Investors”

60 people × $100 = $6,000

Directly funds studio time, and production.

$200+ — “The Cornerstone”

20 people × $200 = $4,000

Helps carry the vision across the finish line.

Not everyone can give the same—but if enough give what they can, this album becomes possible.

If you choose to give, share, or simply encourage—THANK YOU!!!! I am truly humbled by all of the support already and am excited to see what’s to come. 

With gratitude,

Chris Ioane Lauti

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