Help Chris Through an Unimaginable Season of Loss

If you've ever met Chris, you know she is the person who shows up.





As a nurse, she has spent her career caring for others in their most vulnerable moments. As a dedicated search-and-rescue volunteer and explosive detection canine handler, she has given countless hours of her time, energy, and heart to helping people she may never even meet. When someone is hurting, lost, scared, or in need, Chris is often one of the first to answer the call.





Now, Chris needs us.





On the Fourth of July, her world changed forever when her husband, Steve, passed away unexpectedly due to a medical emergency. The shock and heartbreak of losing her life partner is something no one can truly prepare for.





As if that loss were not enough, just days later, Chris also lost her beloved canine partner, Brodie. Brodie was far more than a working dog. He was her teammate, her constant companion, her source of comfort, and a cherished member of her family. Together, they dedicated countless hours to serving others, and his loss has only deepened the grief she is carrying.





While trying to process these overwhelming losses, Chris is also facing the reality of everyday expenses, household bills, and urgent property repairs. The financial burden of navigating life after such a devastating tragedy can feel overwhelming, especially while grieving the loss of both her husband and her loyal companion.





Those who know Chris know she would never ask for help herself.

She has always been the one giving, serving, and supporting others. She has spent years putting the needs of her community ahead of her own.





Today, we have an opportunity to give back to someone who has given so much.





Every donation, no matter the size, will help relieve some of the financial burden she is facing and allow her the time and space she needs to grieve, heal, and begin rebuilding after this devastating loss.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Chris in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for helping us surround Chris with the love, support, and compassion she has so freely given to so many others.





In loving memory of Steve and Brodie