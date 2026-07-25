Help Chris Fund His Road to Recovery

On December 19, our friend, Chris, suffered a stroke. It has been a long journey and will continue to be so, but by God’s mercy, Chris is stable and making meaningful progress each day.

Following the stroke, Chris underwent a surgery to relieve the pressure caused by the bleeding in his brain, requiring him to be put on a ventilator. After several difficult days, his brain began to heal and he was breathing on his own. Since that time, Chris has worked diligently through intensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Over the past several weeks, his progress has been encouraging. He has started to regain function to his left side, stood with assistance, started to relearn life skills, walked 500 feet with a walker, and practiced climbing stairs. Each milestone is a testament to his perseverance and the grace of God at work.

After one month of inpatient rehabilitation at TIRR, Chris has transitioned to a post-acute care facility where he is spending several hours each day continuing intensive therapy to build strength and independence. While his progress is promising, stroke recovery is a long process. The months ahead will require continued rehabilitation, specialized therapies, and ongoing medical care.





Please help support Chris and his wife, Adella, during this time. Funds raised will help cover a variety of ongoing expenses.

Chris remains in good spirits and continues to show strength and determination throughout his recovery. We are grateful for the many prayers that have already been offered on his behalf.

If you feel inclined to give, please know that every contribution will go directly toward supporting Chris and Adella through this journey. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you continue to keep Chris and his family in your prayers.

Thank you for being Christlike through your love, generosity, and support.