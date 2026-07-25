Chris Moon - Memorial Fund

Our hearts are broken at the loss of Chris. He was such a committed brother, musician, and husband and son. As Melodie begins to navigate this unimaginable loss, she is also facing the unexpected financial burden of losing Chris's income. In lieu of flowers, we have created this fundraiser to help ease the financial stress of everyday living expenses during this difficult season.

If you feel led to give, any amount- no matter how small- will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, your prayers are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for surrounding Melodie with your love and support as she walks through this difficult time.