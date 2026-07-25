Chrest Family Housefire

The Chrest family tragically lost their home to a fire in the early morning of Tuesday, July 21,2026. As they go through this unimaginable loss, please consider joining with us as their community and being the tangible hands and feet of Jesus to them. While we praise God that they are all safe, please pray for peace that passes all understanding.





~"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." NIV