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Choosing hope through Hardship

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBarbi Moore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Barbi Moore

Choosing hope through Hardship

There comes a time in life when you realize that no matter how hard you work or how much you try to stay strong, sometimes you simply cannot do it all alone. This is one of those times for my husband and me.

Over the past year, we have faced one hardship after another while trying desperately to keep our heads above water. We have spent countless nights lying awake, worrying about how we will pay our bills, keep food on the table, and make it through another month. The stress and uncertainty have been overwhelming, and the emotional toll has affected every part of our lives.

My husband and I have always been the kind of people who work hard, help others when we can, and do our best to handle our struggles privately. Asking for help has never come easily to us. We have exhausted every option we know, cut back on everything possible, and sacrificed our own needs just to keep up with basic living expenses.

There have been days when we have had to choose which bills can wait and which ones absolutely cannot. We worry constantly about falling further behind, losing the stability we have worked so hard to build, and not being able to catch up. The fear, stress, and uncertainty have left us feeling exhausted and discouraged.

Despite these struggles, we continue to hold onto hope. We lean on each other, support one another through the difficult days, and pray that things will improve. We know that difficult seasons do not last forever, but right now we need help getting through this one.

Any donation, no matter how small, would help us catch up on bills, keep essential services going, and ease some of the financial burden we are carrying. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.

It is incredibly difficult to be this vulnerable and ask for help, but we are choosing hope over pride. Your kindness, compassion, and support could help us find our footing again and remind us that we are not facing these struggles alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, your encouragement, and any support you are able to give. Your generosity gives us hope during one of the most difficult chapters of our lives, and for that, we will be forever grateful.

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