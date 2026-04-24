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The Chloe Cole Short Film

Fundraiser created byEmilio Martinez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sunday Night Studio LLC

The Chloe Cole Short Film


Our vision is to producea full-length narrative featurebased on the Gen-Z LGBTQ storythat Hollywood will never greenlight.


The first step is to produce a short film as a proof-of-concept for a larger funding initiative.


Did you know that not all LGBTQ stories end with someone embracing the lifestyle?

Chloe Cole is a Gen-Z California activist who opposes so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors and supports bans on such care following her own detransition. She has appeared with conservative politicians and in the media, supporting and advocating for such bans.

Having embarked on her own transition journey at the tender age of 12, including puberty suppressants, cross sex hormones at 13, and a double mastectomy at 15, only to subsequently detransition at 16, Chloe now speaks passionately advocating against the practice of transitioning minors.

Can you imagine a movie about an LGBTQ experience could also be "faith-based"?

You might have seen the "Pride" section on your streaming service offer you entertainment like Euphoria or HeartStopper or Glee. (Yes, you know Glee is an icon of gay culture.) Hollywood loves giving the "GREENLIGHT" (ie, the budget needed to produce) to these kinds of pro-LGBTQ projects.

But have you ever seen a movie—not a documentary, mind you, but a real movie with actors, plot twists and awesome music—where the main character walked away from a trans lifestyle and found a new identity and true hope through Christ?

Probably not. It would be unheard of for Netflix, HBOMax or Disney to greenlight a story like Chloe's. A Hollywood executive would never go against the pro-LGBTQ agenda.

So if that movie were ever to be made—it would never be greenlit by Hollywood.

Okay, then who would greenlight it??


Here's where you come in. We've got a plan to tell Chloe's story.

You've probably seen edgier "faith-based" shows lately — like The Chosen or Sound of Freedom and Sound of Hope Hollywood didn’t greenlight those movies. And big faith-based studios like PureFlix didn’t green light them either.

You, the audience, greenlit these films! You funded them and supported them and made them market successes.

So we're coming to the "based-faith" audience to help make a ground-breaking Christian film that tells the story that needs to be heard right now—Chloe's story!

To support this production, we plan to shoot a high-quality short film proof-of-concept as part of a social media-driven crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo.com and X.com—Hello, Elon Musk ;) We'll help you fight the woke mind virus!

We already have a distribution plan as well, so when we finish the film you can watch it at a theater or stream it at home.

We just need to get the film completed. So what are you waiting for? The time is now!

You need to greenlight the Chloe Cole Movie!


Any amount will help. For other opportunities to support the film, please visit YouGreenlightIt.com


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