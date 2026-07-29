Chloe the pup medical financial help

My sweet chloe. She is 5 years old. She needs to be spayed and a lump removed from lower abdomen. The mspca is giving a discount because of my financial situation. But I still cant afford her procedures. She is my best friend. Her sweet loving disposition helps me get through the tough days. Chloe is my family. I want her to be healthy. Any little bit would be greatly appreciated. She is a Havanese dog.