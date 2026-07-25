Chiropractic Mission Trip

Hi everyone! My name is Haylee and I am a quarter 7 chiropractic student at Life University. I was blessed with an amazing opportunity to travel and serve God's people in the Dominican Republic for a week at the end of September. As a chiropractic student, this trip is much more than gaining clinical experience. It is an opportunity to use the gifts God has given me to serve His people with compassion, humility, and love. I look forward to helping provide chiropractic adjustments to those in need, relieving pain, improving function, and showing Christ's love through service. Every adjustment, every conversation, and every act of kindness is an opportunity to reflect God's love and serve His people!

To make this mission possible, I am raising money to help cover the costs of travel, lodging, and food. Any amount, big or small, will help me reach my goal and allow me to be part of this life-changing experience.

If you are unable to give financially, I would also be incredibly grateful for your prayers! I ask that you would pray for safe travels, open hearts, and that God would work through our team to bring hope, healing, and encouragement to everyone we encounter.

Thank you for supporting me on this journey. Your generosity and prayers mean more than you know, and I can't wait to share all that God does through this mission!