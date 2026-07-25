Chipperfield Hardship Fund

Please Help the Chipperfield Family Through Our Darkest Days

Our hearts are breaking as we reach out for help during the most terrifying and overwhelming time our family has ever faced. We are the Chipperfield's — a close-knit family of five fighting to keep our home and pay off the medical bills from our mother, Samantha Chipperfield, who had two emergency surgeries.

Just a few months ago our mom, Samantha, faced two sudden, life-threatening emergencies that required immediate surgeries. In January, 2026, the doctors moved quickly to remove a large mass, that had twisted, from her abdomen. Less than thirty-days later, our mom was back in the hospital to have an emergency gallbladder removal. We are so blessed that she has made a complete recovery from both surgeries, but the crushing medical bills have left us drowning. We never imagined we would be in this position — staring at bills we simply cannot pay.

On top of this nightmare, my dad has been out of work for nearly a year. Despite his tireless efforts sending out resume's, interviewing (including for positions outside of his industry and expertise) the job market has been unforgiving. Right now, our entire family of five is surviving on just $700 a week. We are doing everything possible to stretch every dollar, but we can no longer cover the mortgage on our home — the place filled with memories, love, and security for our children.

We are scared. Scared of losing our home. Scared of what the future holds for our family if we can't get through this storm. The thought of watching our children lose the roof over their heads is unbearable.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. It would help cover the remaining medical expenses from the two emergency surgeries and help us catch up on our mortgage so we can stay together in the home we love. Even a share of this page with your friends and family would give us strength and hope.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness and compassion are lifting us up when we feel like we’re about to fall apart. The Chipperfield's will never forget the love shown to us in our greatest time of need.

God bless you. —The Chipperfield Family ❤️